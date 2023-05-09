Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Training Range Complex aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Theissen Training System target holding mechanisms are shown on the known distance range at the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex (LFTRC) on Guam, May 9, 2023. The systems will be used for the Marine Corps Annual Rifle Qualification and have the capability to provide users with a moving target. Once operable, the LFTRC will be available for use by local government agencies, the Department of Defense and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan))

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    This work, Live-Fire Training Range Complex aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

