Theissen Training System target holding mechanisms are shown on the known distance range at the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Live-Fire Training Range Complex (LFTRC) on Guam, May 9, 2023. The systems will be used for the Marine Corps Annual Rifle Qualification and have the capability to provide users with a moving target. Once operable, the LFTRC will be available for use by local government agencies, the Department of Defense and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan))

Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
This work, Live-Fire Training Range Complex aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan