Camp Casey new Vet Clinic ribbon-cutting ceremony

The 106th Medical Detachment held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new veterinary clinic on Camp Casey, May 2. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander, Col. Loyd Brown, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Dr. Irv Taylor, and 106th MD Commander, Lt. Col. Lauren Pecher were in attendance. Col. Brown and Lt. Col. Pecher gave comments and handed out coins to Directorate of Public Works team and Soldiers from the 106th MD for their hard work in bringing the project to fruition. The new clinic will provide full spectrum support for Areas 1 and 2 in animal medicine, food inspection and veterinary public health. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Adam Fisher)

