USS Normandy Conducts a Crew-Served Weapons Shoot

230504-N-LK647-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 4, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) as the conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Leroy Grumman, May 4, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 20:48 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0