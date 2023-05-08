Col. Rodger (Dale) Jackson, incoming Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group commander, passes the CEMARSG Colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jodi Renner, CEMARSG command sergeant major, at the CEMARSG change of command ceremony held at Fort Sheridan, Illinois May 7, 2023.
|05.07.2023
|05.08.2023 17:10
|7784104
|230507-A-VI567-0002
|FORT SHERIDAN, IL, US
This work, Jackson passes Colors to Renner [Image 5 of 5], by LTC William Geddes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Central Medical Area Readiness Support Group Change of Command
