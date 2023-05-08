Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field [Image 3 of 3]

    Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Shaina Souder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Growing season has started in the Buffalo District allowing Regulators to verify wetland boundaries and evaluate streams by taking soil samples, evaluating hydrology and hydrophytic vegetation, and other methods in Buffalo, New York, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Shaina Souder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:51
    Photo ID: 7783976
    VIRIN: 230421-A-YS819-003
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 769.62 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Souder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field
    Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field
    Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Regulatory
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT