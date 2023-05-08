Growing season has started in the Buffalo District allowing Regulators to verify wetland boundaries and evaluate streams by taking soil samples, evaluating hydrology and hydrophytic vegetation, and other methods in Buffalo, New York, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Shaina Souder)

Date Taken: 04.21.2023
Location: BUFFALO, NY, US
This work, Buffalo District Regulators Back in the Field [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Souder