Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, execute their drill sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 5, 2023. The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger was the hosting official, and Mr. Steven A. Speilberg, American filmmaker, director and producer was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023
Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
First Night Under the Lights.