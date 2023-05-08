Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Night Under the Lights. [Image 20 of 20]

    First Night Under the Lights.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, execute their drill sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., May 5, 2023. The 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger was the hosting official, and Mr. Steven A. Speilberg, American filmmaker, director and producer was the guest of honor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 15:36
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Marine Barracks Washington performs an outstanding evening parade.
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

