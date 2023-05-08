Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 5 of 5]

    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug and District leadership signed the 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) USACE Proclamation to begin April's observance of SAAPM at the Buffalo District headquarters in Buffalo, New York, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Yvonne Najera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7783703
    VIRIN: 230403-A-ZQ575-005
    Resolution: 3963x2972
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 5 of 5], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    SAAM
    Buffalo District
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT