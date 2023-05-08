U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug and District leadership signed the 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) USACE Proclamation to begin April's observance of SAAPM at the Buffalo District headquarters in Buffalo, New York, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Yvonne Najera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 7783703 VIRIN: 230403-A-ZQ575-005 Resolution: 3963x2972 Size: 8.33 MB Location: BUFFALO, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Buffalo District 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 5 of 5], by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.