David Norquist, president and chief executive officer of the National Defense Industrial Association and the former deputy secretary of defense, addresses the crowd May 3 at the Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition in Richmond, Virginia. He spoke about the importance of shoring up the defense industrial base now ton ensure the strength of the Defense Department in the future. Photo by Chris Lynch

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7783606 VIRIN: 230503-D-HE260-1046 Resolution: 1800x1202 Size: 851.43 KB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Industrial base strength is necessary for future DOD success, says former deputy defense secretary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.