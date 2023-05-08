Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Industrial base strength is necessary for future DOD success, says former deputy defense secretary

    Industrial base strength is necessary for future DOD success, says former deputy defense secretary

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    David Norquist, president and chief executive officer of the National Defense Industrial Association and the former deputy secretary of defense, addresses the crowd May 3 at the Defense Logistics Agency Supply Chain Alliance Conference and Exhibition in Richmond, Virginia. He spoke about the importance of shoring up the defense industrial base now ton ensure the strength of the Defense Department in the future. Photo by Chris Lynch

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 12:40
    Photo ID: 7783606
    VIRIN: 230503-D-HE260-1046
    Resolution: 1800x1202
    Size: 851.43 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Industrial base strength is necessary for future DOD success, says former deputy defense secretary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Industrial base strength is necessary for future DOD success, says former deputy defense secretary

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    NDIA
    David Norquist
    former deputy secretary of defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT