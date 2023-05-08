Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IG Conducts Fuel Spill Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    IG Conducts Fuel Spill Exercise

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 56th Fighter Wing base response agencies participate in a Defense Logistics Agency fuel spill exercise May 4, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Exercises like these, involving multiple emergency response agencies working together, prepare installations for catastrophic events that help reduce negative impacts to the environment, mission and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Inspector General
    DLA
    Military
    AETC

