SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 6, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Richard Crowden, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Genarro Cabrera operate the brake during an anchor evolution aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 6, 2023. Anchor evolutions test the functionality of the ship’s anchor to ensure that it will keep the ship in place. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

