Lance Cpl. Shane Dixon, assigned to Combat Cargo of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), guides a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to the ship April 24, 2023 in Subic Bay, Philippines. The JLTV is a variation of the Humvee with improved armor and engine, and greater durability that will improve mission success and lethality. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 Location: SUBIC BAY, PH