Spc. Samuel Parker, infantryman, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment, 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Indiana Army National Guard, fires an M17 pistol while wearing his protective mask as part of the stress shoot event at the Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Newton Falls, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The Region IV BWC competition included land navigation, marksmanship, weapons skills, medical and radio skills and an appearance board, among other events. The ARNG competitors employed a range of skills relevant to today's operating environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Max Elliott / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 22:52 Photo ID: 7781240 VIRIN: 230505-A-ZT835-517 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 22.58 MB Location: NEWTON FALLS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana Army National Guard competes in the 2023 Region IV Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.