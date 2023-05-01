SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 29, 2023) – Yeoman 1st Class Alejandro Ramos-Bravo organizes awards in preparation for an all-hands call aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 29, 2023. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air, represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit team. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

