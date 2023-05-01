JTF-RH Host Press Conference Announcing AFFF Investigation Findings

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, briefs local media during a press conference held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2023. JTF-RH announced the findings from the investigation of the Nov. 29 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) concentrate release at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility today and published video footage of the incident and a fact sheet. “I ordered this investigation to determine what caused the accidental release of AFFF concentrate and to reduce the risk of a future mishap,” said JTF-RH commander Vice Adm. John Wade. “A focused investigation allowed us to effectively determine how and why the release occurred. We used this information to immediately implement risk reduction measures across the entire facility and to notify the Department of Defense of actions that can be taken to further reduce risk in areas outside the purview of JTF-RH. The safe and expeditious defueling of Red Hill remains our top priority to protect the people and environment of Hawaii.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

