Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial [Image 1 of 2]

    Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Situated near Officer’s Loop, the T-2278 Barracks Fire Memorial honors the Soldiers killed during an early morning barracks fire at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) on Dec. 10, 1947. This was the only structural fire in the history of Fort Drum that resulted in fatalities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32
    Photo ID: 7778967
    VIRIN: 230508-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 3692x3061
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial
    Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Around and About Fort Drum
    T-2278 Barracks Fire Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT