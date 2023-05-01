Situated near Officer’s Loop, the T-2278 Barracks Fire Memorial honors the Soldiers killed during an early morning barracks fire at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) on Dec. 10, 1947. This was the only structural fire in the history of Fort Drum that resulted in fatalities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7778967 VIRIN: 230508-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 3692x3061 Size: 4.82 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.