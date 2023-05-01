Situated near Officer’s Loop, the T-2278 Barracks Fire Memorial honors the Soldiers killed during an early morning barracks fire at Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) on Dec. 10, 1947. This was the only structural fire in the history of Fort Drum that resulted in fatalities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Around and About Fort Drum: The Barracks Fire Memorial
