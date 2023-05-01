Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vendors sell goods in the local market in Tripoli. [Image 6 of 8]

    Vendors sell goods in the local market in Tripoli.

    TRIPOLI, LIBYA

    03.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Vendors sell goods in the local market in Tripoli. USAID advances national stability and a more prosperous future for the Libyan people by strengthening the country’s fiscal foundation through programs that improve the banking sector allowing money to flow more easily to local business owners.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 14:57
    Location: TRIPOLI, LY 
    USAID met with Al-Janoub Poultry, a chicken and vegetable producer, to identify challenges for private sector innovation in Sebha, Libya.
    Libyans shop for supplies for the upcoming Eid celebrations.
    Libyans celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Tripoli’s Old City.
