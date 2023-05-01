Vendors sell goods in the local market in Tripoli. USAID advances national stability and a more prosperous future for the Libyan people by strengthening the country’s fiscal foundation through programs that improve the banking sector allowing money to flow more easily to local business owners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7777884 VIRIN: 230305-D-ED206-355 Resolution: 4371x2855 Size: 1.76 MB Location: TRIPOLI, LY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vendors sell goods in the local market in Tripoli. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.