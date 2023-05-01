Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, spoke on ways he believes could lead to better access to child care for JBLM families during a symposium held at the Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont May 2.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7777204
|VIRIN:
|230502-D-HT007-656
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM tackles child care challenges [Image 3 of 3], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM tackles child care challenges
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT