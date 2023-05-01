Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM tackles child care challenges [Image 3 of 3]

    JBLM tackles child care challenges

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, spoke on ways he believes could lead to better access to child care for JBLM families during a symposium held at the Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont May 2.

