Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, spoke on ways he believes could lead to better access to child care for JBLM families during a symposium held at the Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont May 2.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 7777204 VIRIN: 230502-D-HT007-656 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.3 MB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM tackles child care challenges [Image 3 of 3], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.