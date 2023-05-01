U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' perform in York, Pennsylvania

193rd Special Operations Wing commander, Col. Edward Fink, hosted a U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' concert May 4, 2023, in York Pennsylvania. The Airmen of Note's mission is to honor those who have served, inspire U.S. citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

