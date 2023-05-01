Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' perform in York, Pennsylvania [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' perform in York, Pennsylvania

    YORK, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing commander, Col. Edward Fink, hosted a U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' concert May 4, 2023, in York Pennsylvania. The Airmen of Note's mission is to honor those who have served, inspire U.S. citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:20
    Photo ID: 7776933
    VIRIN: 230503-Z-AE229-021
    Resolution: 5128x3306
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: YORK, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Band 'Airmen of Note' perform in York, Pennsylvania [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    performance
    community
    music
    concert
    band

