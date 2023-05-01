230501-N-MK109-1009 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 1, 2023) U.S. Sailors handle line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 7776688 VIRIN: 230501-N-MK109-1009 Resolution: 6799x4538 Size: 847.07 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.