    Col. Whitley speaks at Oceanside Leadership Academy [Image 6 of 6]

    Col. Whitley speaks at Oceanside Leadership Academy

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Whitley, the assistant chief of staff of Government and External Affairs, Marine Corps Installations - West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, teaches a class on Leadership in the U.S. Military during the Oceanside Leadership Academy at the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce in Oceanside, California, April 27, 2023. The Oceanside Leadership Academy was held for emerging leaders who desire to have a positive impact on their place of work, and in their community. Whitley’s class focused on building an understanding of basic military knowledge and leadership with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    Marines, Leaders in Corps and Community

