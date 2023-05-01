U.S. Marine Corps Col. Daniel Whitley, the assistant chief of staff of Government and External Affairs, Marine Corps Installations - West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, teaches a class on Leadership in the U.S. Military during the Oceanside Leadership Academy at the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce in Oceanside, California, April 27, 2023. The Oceanside Leadership Academy was held for emerging leaders who desire to have a positive impact on their place of work, and in their community. Whitley’s class focused on building an understanding of basic military knowledge and leadership with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alison Dostie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7776327 VIRIN: 230501-M-GM961-1123 Resolution: 7946x5300 Size: 7.38 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Whitley speaks at Oceanside Leadership Academy [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.