U.S. Air Force Members direct medical patients during an exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2023. This exercise involved simulated terrorist attacks with chemical agents. First responders helped recover injured patients from the scenes and brought them to the 36th Medical Group where they were decontaminated and treated for their injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 18:19
|Photo ID:
|7776280
|VIRIN:
|230420-F-VS136-1033
|Resolution:
|4099x2727
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
