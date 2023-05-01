Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise

    YIGO, GUAM

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Members direct medical patients during an exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 20, 2023. This exercise involved simulated terrorist attacks with chemical agents. First responders helped recover injured patients from the scenes and brought them to the 36th Medical Group where they were decontaminated and treated for their injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 18:19
    Photo ID: 7776280
    VIRIN: 230420-F-VS136-1033
    Resolution: 4099x2727
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise
    36th Medical Group conducts simulated chemical attack exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First responders
    CBRN
    Andersen AFB
    Exercise
    Patient Care
    36th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT