Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Papa Company Pick Up [Image 4 of 8]

    Papa Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their Drill Instructors on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, April 28, 2023. The recruits will spend the next 13 weeks with their Drill Instructors learning all the skills and knowledge necessary to become a basically trained Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7776095
    VIRIN: 230428-M-EF648-2044
    Resolution: 3410x4060
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company Pick Up [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up
    Papa Company Pick Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    D.I.
    Papa
    Pickup
    Bootcamp
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT