NORFOLK, Va. – The capital ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departs Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2. GRFCSG consists of Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)
|05.02.2023
|05.02.2023 17:25
|7773860
|230502-N-QI061-0452
|6000x4000
|1.23 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|0
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Deployment 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
