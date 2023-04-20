Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Deployment 2023 [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Deployment 2023

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    230502-N-QI061-0452
    NORFOLK, Va. – The capital ship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), departs Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2. GRFCSG consists of Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 17:25
    Photo ID: 7773860
    VIRIN: 230502-N-QI061-0452
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

