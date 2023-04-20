Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230502-N-ED646-1309- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 2, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) approaches for landing aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) in the Atlantic Ocean. Carter Hall, the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) have completed the Carrier Strike Group 4 Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 16:58
