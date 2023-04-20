Airmen assigned to the 319th Comptroller Squadron finance department perform daily operations Feb. 2, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th Comptroller Squadron financial office is a small staff of nine that services about 2,500 personnel here and at geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 17:04 Photo ID: 7773813 VIRIN: 230202-F-JO744-1020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.86 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230202-F-JO744-1020 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.