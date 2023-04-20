230202-F-JO744-1020

Airmen assigned to the 319th Comptroller Squadron finance department perform daily operations Feb. 2, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The 319th Comptroller Squadron financial office is a small staff of nine that services about 2,500 personnel here and at geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
Finance troops fight for your money
