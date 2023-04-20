Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 1 of 2]

    Spokane Indians host deployed families

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Taryn Tobiolo, a Team Fairchild Spouse, throws the first pitch at a Spokane Indians minor league baseball game at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 29th, 2023. The Indians hosted families of deployed Airmen to show appreciation for their service and sacrifices that they make while their spouses are deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:13
    Photo ID: 7773377
    VIRIN: 230429-F-OT222-1026
    Resolution: 4193x3354
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spokane Indians host deployed families
    Spokane Indians host deployed families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Deployed Spouses
    Spokane Indians
    Avista Stadium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT