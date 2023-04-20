Taryn Tobiolo, a Team Fairchild Spouse, throws the first pitch at a Spokane Indians minor league baseball game at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, April 29th, 2023. The Indians hosted families of deployed Airmen to show appreciation for their service and sacrifices that they make while their spouses are deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lillian Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 14:13 Photo ID: 7773377 VIRIN: 230429-F-OT222-1026 Resolution: 4193x3354 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spokane Indians host deployed families [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Lillian Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.