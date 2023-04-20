Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 11:59 Photo ID: 7773091 VIRIN: 230410-F-SA938-1023 Resolution: 5564x3987 Size: 2.29 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, To the Moon [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.