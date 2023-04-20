Carter Hall Conducts Flight Ops

230501-N-ED646-1268- ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Bobby Mosley, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, during flight operations. Carter Hall, along with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), is participating in the Carrier Strike Group 4 Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

