W. Va. Guard’s Future Leaders Program holds annual competition

Students and instructors involved with the West Virginia National Guard’s Future Leaders Program met at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, to hold an annual competition testing knowledge of FLP core competencies and physical fitness, on April 26, 2023. FLP is a four-year leadership-based high school curriculum instilling leadership, promoting citizenship, and teaching life skills using a hybrid academic/career technical education delivery format. Lesson plans fall under one of four broad categories: leadership, citizenship, life skills, and military science. The FLP curriculum is taught by veterans who are trained and employed by the West Virginia Military Authority and is a low-cost alternative to Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

