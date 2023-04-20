Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanker Task Force refuels Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    Tanker Task Force refuels Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    GUAM

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2023. Air-to-air refueling capabilities are a key logistical enabler of U.S., allied, and partner nations’ aircraft, protecting prosperity, peace, and stability across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

    This work, Tanker Task Force refuels Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Katie Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

