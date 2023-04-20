Tanker Task Force refuels Bomber Task Force to ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Philippine Sea, April 26, 2023. Air-to-air refueling capabilities are a key logistical enabler of U.S., allied, and partner nations’ aircraft, protecting prosperity, peace, and stability across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

