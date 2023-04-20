Sgt. Anthony Rotich, a Track & Field Soldier-athlete and Chemical Equipment Repairer assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program is promoted to his current rank during a ceremony held on May 1 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Rotich specializes in the 3,000m steeplechase and is a 2020 USA Track and Field Cross Country National Champion. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2023 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7770922
|VIRIN:
|230501-A-CQ037-008
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Rotich Promotion [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT