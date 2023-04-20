Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Rotich Promotion [Image 9 of 9]

    Sgt. Rotich Promotion

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Anthony Rotich, a Track & Field Soldier-athlete and Chemical Equipment Repairer assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program is promoted to his current rank during a ceremony held on May 1 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Rotich specializes in the 3,000m steeplechase and is a 2020 USA Track and Field Cross Country National Champion. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    This work, Sgt. Rotich Promotion [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    wcap
    armywcap

