Sgt. Rotich Promotion

Sgt. Anthony Rotich, a Track & Field Soldier-athlete and Chemical Equipment Repairer assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program is promoted to his current rank during a ceremony held on May 1 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Rotich specializes in the 3,000m steeplechase and is a 2020 USA Track and Field Cross Country National Champion. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

