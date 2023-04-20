Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Color Run [Image 10 of 10]

    SAAPM Color Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians with the Tri-Command and the Eastern Recruiting Region participate in a Color Run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 28, 2023. The color run was in support of Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023
    Photo ID: 7770578
    VIRIN: 230428-M-EF648-1343
    Resolution: 4986x3289
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Color Run [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

