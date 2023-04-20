Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival [Image 1 of 9]

    Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area joined local Grafenwoehr community members on a sunny day to celebrate the community’s Maypole festival, marking the end of winter and the beginning of the warmer months in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2023. The Grafenwoehr Fire Department, local mayors, representatives, and senior Army leaders joined together in raising the Maypole. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.01.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7770370
    VIRIN: 230430-A-MC970-1089
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Maypole

