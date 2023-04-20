U.S. Army Soldiers stationed at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area joined local Grafenwoehr community members on a sunny day to celebrate the community’s Maypole festival, marking the end of winter and the beginning of the warmer months in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 30, 2023. The Grafenwoehr Fire Department, local mayors, representatives, and senior Army leaders joined together in raising the Maypole. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 7770370 VIRIN: 230430-A-MC970-1089 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.32 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grafenwoehr Maypole Festival [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.