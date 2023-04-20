Relocated World War II-era barracks ready for continued work at Fort McCoy

One of four World War II-era barracks that were moved is shown April 24, 2023, in the 2800 block of Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors relocated four barracks buildings from the 1600 block of Fort McCoy's cantonment area to alternate locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. DPW officials said the contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work includes building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

