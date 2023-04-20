Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relocated World War II-era barracks ready for continued work at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11]

    Relocated World War II-era barracks ready for continued work at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    One of four World War II-era barracks that were moved is shown April 24, 2023, in the 2800 block of Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors relocated four barracks buildings from the 1600 block of Fort McCoy's cantonment area to alternate locations in the 1700, 1800, and 2800 blocks, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The plan is to relocate the buildings to the new locations, then lift them onto the new foundations and complete the remaining work by summer 2023. DPW officials said the contract scope of work shows that in addition to moving the buildings to their new locations, the work includes building new concrete foundations, installing new furnaces, hot water heaters, and completing site work such as installing utilities and completing grading and sidewalks. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 22:53
    Photo ID: 7770089
    VIRIN: 230424-A-OK556-559
    Resolution: 4720x3148
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relocated World War II-era barracks ready for continued work at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    World War II-era barracks
    barracks move

