    USS Indiana (SSN 789) participates in Fleet Week Port Everglades

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    230430-N-GR655-0001 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (April 30, 2023) -- USS Indiana (SSN 789) is seen moored to the side of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during the early morning hours in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., April 30, 2023, where the crew has been participating in Fleet Week Port Everglades. Indiana, the fourth U.S Navy ship named after the U.S. state of Indiana, is a flexible, multi-mission platform designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface warfare; delivery of special operations forces; strike warfare; irregular warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and mine warfare. USS Indiana is homeported in the Submarine Capital of the World at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, where it operates under Submarine Squadron 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Indiana (SSN 789) participates in Fleet Week Port Everglades, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Lauderdale
    USS Cole
    Fleet Week
    Submarine
    Port Everglades
    USS Indiana

