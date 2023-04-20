George Washington Onloads Carrier Vessel Crash Crane

Sailors assigned to air department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) bring aboard a carrier vessel crash crane on the flight deck of the ship in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Russell)

