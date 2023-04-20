Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Onloads Carrier Vessel Crash Crane

    George Washington Onloads Carrier Vessel Crash Crane

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Sailors assigned to air department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) bring aboard a carrier vessel crash crane on the flight deck of the ship in Newport News, Virginia, April 20, 2023. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier's 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship's two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.30.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7769590
    VIRIN: 230420-N-NR343-1062
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 15.42 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Onloads Carrier Vessel Crash Crane, by PO3 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CVN73 #Aviation #USSGW #Tilly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT