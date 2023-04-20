Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    99th's Bring on the Bands [Image 6 of 6]

    99th's Bring on the Bands

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. anna murch 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve musician with the 380th Army Band, performs in the “Bring on the Bands” event during Operation Strike Back II on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 29, 2023. Operation Strike Back II is a training exercise hosted by the Mission Command Support Group, 99th Readiness Division, to bring U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from public affairs units, military history detachments, chaplain detachments, and bands, to train together on Soldier tasks in their specialty skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Anna Murch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7769404
    VIRIN: 230429-A-TA746-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 21.1 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th's Bring on the Bands [Image 6 of 6], by SPC anna murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    99th's Bring on the Bands
    99th's Bring on the Bands
    99th's Bring on the Bands
    99th's Bring on the Bands
    99th's Bring on the Bands
    99th's Bring on the Bands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Musician
    Army Band
    U.S. Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    Operation Strike Back II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT