    3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fleet Week Port Everglades [Image 7 of 7]

    3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fleet Week Port Everglades

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    230428-N-KG461-1085
    PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 26, 2023) From left to right, Auxillarist Harry Silverman, Culinary
    Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bessler, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Eddie Corrales and Fireman
    Joseph Valencia, all assigned United States Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale, pose with the
    trophy they earned for winning the 3rd annual Fleet Week Chili Cook-Off. This year marks the
    32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the
    event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors,
    Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.29.2023 15:46
    Photo ID: 7769242
    VIRIN: 230428-N-KG461-1085
    Resolution: 4675x3339
    Size: 771.98 KB
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fleet Week Port Everglades [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chili Cook-off
    Competition
    U.S. Navy
    FWPEV23

