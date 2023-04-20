3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fleet Week Port Everglades

230428-N-KG461-1085
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 26, 2023) From left to right, Auxillarist Harry Silverman, Culinary
Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bessler, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Eddie Corrales and Fireman
Joseph Valencia, all assigned United States Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale, pose with the
trophy they earned for winning the 3rd annual Fleet Week Chili Cook-Off. This year marks the
32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the
event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors,
Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)
