3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off at Fleet Week Port Everglades

230428-N-KG461-1085

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (April 26, 2023) From left to right, Auxillarist Harry Silverman, Culinary

Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bessler, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Eddie Corrales and Fireman

Joseph Valencia, all assigned United States Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale, pose with the

trophy they earned for winning the 3rd annual Fleet Week Chili Cook-Off. This year marks the

32nd Port Everglades Fleet Week. Fleet Week has been hosted by Broward Navy Days and the

event provides a tremendous opportunity to showcase naval technology and the Sailors,

Marines and Coast Guardsmen who serve the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 2nd Class Zachary D. Behrend)

