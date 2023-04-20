230425-N-DQ787-1036
ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Zackary Lehman performs preventive maintenance on the MK 38 25mm machine gun aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), April 25, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase inspections and assessments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2023 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7769002
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-DQ787-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x3880
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wasp Begins Basic Phase [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT