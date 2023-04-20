Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    NMRTC, Bethesda Change of Command Ceremony

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's prospective commanding officer, participates in a Change of Command Ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, April 27, 2023. The ceremony was the third change of command for NMRTC, Bethesda and marks the continued growth and maturity of the NMRTC command structure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 11:40
    VIRIN: 230427-N-FH905-1014
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    TAGS

    Ceremony
    BUMED
    Change of Command
    WRNMMC
    NMRTC

