A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade attends a virtual meeting, April 18, in Panama City, Panama. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7767472
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-JZ147-010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|22.31 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advisors in Panama [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT