    Advisors in Panama [Image 4 of 4]

    Advisors in Panama

    PANAMA

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade attends a virtual meeting, April 18, in Panama City, Panama. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

