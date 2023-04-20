A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade attends a virtual meeting, April 18, in Panama City, Panama. U.S. Army advisors are employed in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 7767472 VIRIN: 230418-A-JZ147-010 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 22.31 MB Location: PA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advisors in Panama [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.