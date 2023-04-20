Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military working dog teams compete for Top Dog honors at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 9]

    Military working dog teams compete for Top Dog honors at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, hosted the 2023 Top Dog Competition, April 26-27, with eight MWD teams and two civilian K-9 teams testing their unique skills in a series of events across Fort Drum. Competitors completed a physical fitness challenge, 5K ruck march, an obedience course, and substance detection and veterinary care lanes during the two-day event. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

