The 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, hosted the 2023 Top Dog Competition, April 26-27, with eight MWD teams and two civilian K-9 teams testing their unique skills in a series of events across Fort Drum. Competitors completed a physical fitness challenge, 5K ruck march, an obedience course, and substance detection and veterinary care lanes during the two-day event. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 11:20 Photo ID: 7767383 VIRIN: 230426-A-XX986-005 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 2.22 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military working dog teams compete for Top Dog honors at Fort Drum [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.