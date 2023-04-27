Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson Tour the Federal Health Pavilion at the HIMSS Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 10:20
|Photo ID:
|7767136
|VIRIN:
|230419-D-RS627-575
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Simonson and Dr. Martinez-Lopez Arrive at Federal Health Pavilion at HIMSS Conference [Image 14 of 14], by Jason Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT