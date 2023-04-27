Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Simonson and Dr. Martinez-Lopez Arrive at Federal Health Pavilion at HIMSS Conference [Image 14 of 14]

    Brig. Gen. Simonson and Dr. Martinez-Lopez Arrive at Federal Health Pavilion at HIMSS Conference

    IL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Jason Cunningham 

    DoD, Defense Health Agency, Health Information Technology and Training

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, and Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson Tour the Federal Health Pavilion at the HIMSS Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Katherine Simonson
    HIMSS
    HIMSS23
    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez

