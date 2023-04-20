230427-N-NH267-1130 GULF OF OMAN (April 27, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Claytor fires a .240 machine gun during a gun shoot aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), April 27, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 7766467 VIRIN: 230427-N-NH257-1130 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.12 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.