U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSA) participate in a cultural tour to Taekwondo World Headquarters "Kukkiwon," and the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2023. The group also stopped at Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty, to view examples of traditional Korean architecture. The tour, hosted by the City of Dongducheon and the Foreigners Taekwondo Cultural Association, was organized to introduce Camp Casey service members to Korean history and culture. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

