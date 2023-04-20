Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey Soldiers & KATUSAs Tour the Taekwondo World Headquarters & the Blue House [Image 26 of 26]

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army (KATUSA) participate in a cultural tour to Taekwondo World Headquarters "Kukkiwon," and the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2023. The group also stopped at Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty, to view examples of traditional Korean architecture. The tour, hosted by the City of Dongducheon and the Foreigners Taekwondo Cultural Association, was organized to introduce Camp Casey service members to Korean history and culture. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 7766215
    VIRIN: 230413-A-MH955-1338
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Soldiers & KATUSAs Tour the Taekwondo World Headquarters & the Blue House [Image 26 of 26], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

