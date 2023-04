Fireman Ryan Henley, right, participates in non-lethal weapons training aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 24, 2023 in Subic Bay, Philippines. Non-lethal weapons training qualifies the ship’s crew to effectively protect the ship while standing watches. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

