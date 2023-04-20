USS Tripoli Sailors Continue SRA Preservation Work

230425-N-ML799-1024 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2023) – Seaman Antonio Garcia, from Tucson, Arizona, paints the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2023 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7766052
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-ML799-1024
|Resolution:
|3784x2735
|Size:
|718.89 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
