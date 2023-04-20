Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continue SRA Preservation Work [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Continue SRA Preservation Work

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230425-N-ML799-1024 SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2023) – Seaman Antonio Garcia, from Tucson, Arizona, paints the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability April 25. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 00:25
    VIRIN: 230425-N-ML799-1024
    TAGS

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

