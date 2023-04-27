Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Museum volunteer docent engages with visitors [Image 6 of 6]

    Museum volunteer docent engages with visitors

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 27, 2023) Lou Gull, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with visitors in their gallery and provides some meaningful historical interpretation. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 7765260
    VIRIN: 230427-N-TG517-715
    Resolution: 4630x3613
    Size: 0 B
    Location: NORFOLK , VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum volunteer docent engages with visitors [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Museum Volunteer engages with visitors
    Museum volunteer engages with visitors
    Museum volunteer engages with visitors
    Museum volunteer engages with visitors
    Museum volunteer engages with visitors
    Museum volunteer docent engages with visitors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Museum Volunteer, Museum Visitor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT