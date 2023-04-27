Museum volunteer docent engages with visitors

Norfolk, Va. (April 27, 2023) Lou Gull, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with visitors in their gallery and provides some meaningful historical interpretation. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy Museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
