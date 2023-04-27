Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-RANGE 30B 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment Conducting Fire and Maneuver CRS for the Best Warrior Competition. APRIL 26, 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    FORT DIX-RANGE 30B 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment Conducting Fire and Maneuver CRS for the Best Warrior Competition. APRIL 26, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the New Jersey Army National Guard compete in the Best Warrior Competition which is being held on ASA Fort Dix from 24-27 April 2023. Best Warrior is an annual competition which tests a Soldier's military knowledge, military skills, physical fitness, marksmanship, and stamina. The winner and runner up in the New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition will advance to the Northeast Region Best Warrior competition which will include the top two Soldiers from each of the New England States, New York, and New Jersey. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

