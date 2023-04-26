The BDE Victim Advocates accompanied the Brigade Sexual Assault Response Team to Camp Humphreys PX this morning to raise awareness about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month among Service Members, Civilians, and Korean Allies.
Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 03:28
|Photo ID:
|7763899
|VIRIN:
|230411-A-EV716-802
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team is always on the move! [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT