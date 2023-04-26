Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team is always on the move! [Image 2 of 3]

    The 1st Signal Brigade SHARP Team is always on the move!

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The BDE Victim Advocates accompanied the Brigade Sexual Assault Response Team to Camp Humphreys PX this morning to raise awareness about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month among Service Members, Civilians, and Korean Allies.

    Photo by Sgt Alex Estrada Public Affairs Office,1st Signal Brigade

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 03:28
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

